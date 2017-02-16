Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Could your special ale become the official beer of the Pennine Way?

The managers of Britain’s oldest national trail are looking for a brewery with connections to the Pennines to produce an official beer for the 268-mile trail, which stretches from Edale to Kirk Yetholm in the Scottish Borders.

Legend has it that Alfred Wainwright left money behind the bar of the Border Hotel in Kirk Yetholm so anyone who walked the Pennine Way could be rewarded with a free pint.

Trail managers at hope it will benefit both parties - the brewery will profit from association with the Pennine Way, and the maintenance of the trail will benefit from a financial contribution from each pint, bottle or keg that is sold.

The deadline to put your brewery forward is March 17 - visit www.nationaltrail.co.uk/pennine-way/news/official-beer-pennine-way .