A cocktail club has opened its doors in Huddersfield town centre.

Huddersfield Cocktail Club has replaced Voda on John William Street.

Wesley Harrington is behind the new venture and said: “I saw a gap in the market and thought Huddersfield was missing something different.

“We are unique in our offer, cocktail clubs are popular in London and we’re bringing it to Huddersfield.”

Wesley, who has 20 years experience in the industry, took on the lease in January after Voda closed its doors.

The bar has undergone a refurbishment and re-brand and it features a menu of 20 cocktails designed by Wesley and his team of five staff. He said the venue’s two best sellers are the Japanese Affair, a vodka or gin infused cocktail with a mint flavour, and the Three Berry Daiquiri features strawberry, raspberry and blackberry with a dash of spirit.

The mixologists will create any cocktail a customer requests.

Huddersfield Cocktail Club opened earlier this month and has already proved a hit with customers.

They also serve non-alcoholic cocktails, with seven on the menu already and a new food menu on its way.

It opens Tuesday-Thursday 4pm-late; Friday-Saturday 3pm-late.