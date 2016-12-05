Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three fast food chains could be opening new stores in Huddersfield in 2017.

Starbucks, Subway and Greggs have been named as the proposed tenants for a new building at Leeds Road Retail Park.

The drive-thru Starbucks would be the global coffee giant’s first in town.

The new unit, on the corner of Bradley Mills Road and Leeds Road, would also bring the ever popular Greggs and the expansion of the Subway chain to the area around the John Smith’s Stadium.

Kirklees Council has approved the construction of three units on vacant car park land in the corner of the retail park.

A new Burger King drive-thru on the site behind the SCS and Wren stores is already approved.

Starbucks has a relatively low profile in Huddersfield with its current three drive-thru outlets all in north Kirklees at Mirfield, Cleckheaton and Birstall.

There are six Subway outlets in Huddersfield and seven Greggs.

The arrival of two new drive-thru venues will mean extra competition for fast food rivals McDonald’s and KFC, and coffee giant Costa, which already have sites on Leeds Road.

Burger King dismayed its Huddersfield customers when it closed its under-performing King Street restaurant in October, 2013 – but delighted them by opening a new town centre outlet at the Packhorse Centre late last year.