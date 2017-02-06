Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of food businesses across Kirklees risk losing potential customers when new rules forcing them to display their food hygiene ratings come into force, it is claimed.

A survey by NFU Mutual suggests that 44% of people could simply turn away from the front doors of even their favourite restaurants, fast food eateries, cafés and shops in West Yorkshire if a food hygiene rating of less than four out of five is on display.

According to the Food Standards Agency, 2,651 businesses out of 17,191 in West Yorkshire have a rating of 3 or less and therefore could be affected. Kirklees has 619 out of 3,599 businesses with ratings of 3, 2, 1 or 0.

Darren Seward, hospitality sector specialist at NFU Mutual, said: “Our report shows that when it comes to food safety customers have naturally high standards and that a ‘good’ score can no longer be seen as an aspiration but a minimum benchmark.

More than 84% of businesses in West Yorkshire that serve or sell food have a food hygiene rating of 4 (good) or 5 (very good). In Kirklees, the proportion stands at 82.8%.

Mr Seward said: “It’s fantastic to see that 84% of food outlets in West Yorkshire have a rating of good or very good and the industry as a whole is taking real pride in food hygiene, but imminent compulsory displays are destined to be a game changer for those businesses struggling to reach the top grades.

“In advance of legislation changes, all business owners should prioritise their food hygiene plans and processes, acting now to ensure that they have considered all hygiene and paperwork aspects rated by their local authority including cleanliness, structure and confidence in management, to ensure a continued rating of 4 or 5 for the day an inspector calls.”

Food businesses in Wales and Northern Ireland are already subject to mandatory display of food hygiene ratings. The legislation is set to come into force in England by 2019 with Scotland expected to follow suit. The new rules will mean that any outlet that serves or sells food must display its score in a prominent place such as the front door or window.

The NFU Mutual report found that 88% of consumers supported the compulsory display of rating stickers in England and Scotland – with 66% strongly in favour.