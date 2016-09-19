Huddersfield CAMRA’s Oktoberfest is back for another year.

The three-day beer festival returns to the APNA Venue Leisure Centre in Spring Grove Street from September 29 to October 1 (yes, before October begins, but as organiser John Williams pointed out; “If the Germans start early, so can we”).

Revellers will be spoilt for choice with a range of 60 beers and 20 ciders on offer, with Huddersfield’s own breweries on the menu as well as producers from further afield.

John said: “We don’t serve German beers — each of the Huddersfield breweries will have a beer each and we’ve got some beers from further afield — but they’re all British beers.”

Oktoberfest: Festival organiser John Williams, left, Martin Free and David Spurr, all members of Huddersfield CAMRA.

There will also be food on offer at each of the festival sessions, including curries and pie and peas, as well as a memorabilia stall.

The sessions run 6pm-10.30pm on Thursday, noon-11pm on Friday and 11am-11pm on Saturday.

Admission is free for CAMRA members, and £3 for non-members, which includes a refundable glass with a third-pint measure.

Having trouble choosing a tipple? Here’s our guide to real ale:

MILD —Usually dark brown in colour, it’s not as strong as other ales and is quite easy-drinking, often fused with roasted gain and toffee notes from darker malts.

BITTER — Copper or bronze coloured. It’s bitter taste is balanced by malt and citrus from hops and yeast - and if you’re a fan of stronger brewers, best bitter is for you.

IPA/PALE ALE — Brewed with lightly roasted ‘pale’ malts, pale ales have a more equal malt-to-hop balance, resulting in a moderate taste. IPAs offer more earthy, spicy flavours, and are usually brewed with English hops.

PORTER AND STOUT — Dark, well-hopped and refreshing, porter was first developed in the 18th century for porters working on the streets and docks of London. The strongest variety, stout porter, became just stout.

GOLDEN ALE — A good choice for those new to real ales, golden ales were developed in the 1990s by craft brewers trying to tempt young drinks away from lager. These refreshing ales often have rich, honeyed malt flavours balanced by fruity hops.

WHEAT BEER — A German speciality, wheat beer is made from barley and wheat malts. It’s lightly hopped to bring out more fruity flavours, including spot cloves and banana.