Video will play in

Watch this video again

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield town centre pub has been awarded top marks... for its loos.

The Lord Wilson in King Street has been awarded a platinum star rating by inspectors in the 2016 Loo of the Year Awards, which highlight quality and high standards in ‘away from home’ toilet provision.

It’s the second time the pub has been recognised in the awards, which follow an unannounced visit by a mystery shopper.

Toilets are graded from bronze to gold, with platinum given to outlets that are “exceptional”.

Manager Lee Kingsley said clean loos were as important to a pub’s image as good beer and food.

“It’s something that can put people off from visiting a pub,” he said. “The state of toilets can make or break a visit.”