The 2017 edition of CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide is out — with more than 15 Huddersfield pubs featured.

The CAMRA staple features more than 4,500 of the best real ale pubs in the UK, with plenty of praise for Huddersfield’s thriving real ale scene inside.

Here are the pubs that made the 2017 Good Beer Guide - and what CAMRA had to say about them:

White Cross, Bradley Road, Huddersfield - celebrating 14 years in the guide, friendly pub dating back to 1806.

- celebrating 14 years in the guide, friendly pub dating back to 1806. White Horse, Chapel Lane, Emley - Ossett Brewery-managed village pub serving carvery meals in newly refurbished restaurant area.

- Ossett Brewery-managed village pub serving carvery meals in newly refurbished restaurant area. Nook (Rose and Crown), Victoria Square, Holmfirth - Dates from 1754, well-known real ale pub in the village, serving beers from its own brewhouse.

(Photo: The Nook/Facebook)

- Dates from 1754, well-known real ale pub in the village, serving beers from its own brewhouse. The Grove, Spring Grove Street, Huddersfield - Offers ‘phenomenal’ list of 19 cask ales and more than 200 bottled beers, as well as real cider.

- Offers ‘phenomenal’ list of 19 cask ales and more than 200 bottled beers, as well as real cider. The King’s Head, St George’s Square, Huddersfield - A recently restore popular fixture in Huddersfield’s real ale scene, with a warm and friendly atmosphere.



- A recently restore popular fixture in Huddersfield’s real ale scene, with a warm and friendly atmosphere. Rat and Ratchet, Chapel Hill, Huddersfield - Friendly, recently refurbished pub offering 12 handpulled ales with a popular pub quiz and regular beer festivals.

- Friendly, recently refurbished pub offering 12 handpulled ales with a popular pub quiz and regular beer festivals. Sportsman, St John’s Road, Huddersfield - Restored 1930s pub and recipient of CAMRA English Heritage Conservation Pub design award, a favourite of the Huddersfield drinking scene.



- Restored 1930s pub and recipient of CAMRA English Heritage Conservation Pub design award, a favourite of the Huddersfield drinking scene. The Star, Albert Street, Folly Hall - Award-winning local known for showcasing new breweries, also hosts three beer festivals each year.

- Award-winning local known for showcasing new breweries, also hosts three beer festivals each year. Yeaton Cask, Town Road, Kirkheaton - Formerly the Junction. Praised for its traditional yet contemporary feel, offers been from ‘secret’ West Yorkshire microbrewery.

- Formerly the Junction. Praised for its traditional yet contemporary feel, offers been from ‘secret’ West Yorkshire microbrewery. Sair Inn, Lane Top, Linthwaite - Home to famous Linfit Brewery and steeped in local history, with good range of local ales.

- Home to famous Linfit Brewery and steeped in local history, with good range of local ales. Dusty Miller Inn, Gilead Road, Longwood - Brewery tap for Milltown brewery. Cosy inside, with great views of Colne Valley from its outside benches.

(Photo: The Dusty Miller)

- Brewery tap for Milltown brewery. Cosy inside, with great views of Colne Valley from its outside benches. Riverhead Brewery Tap, Peel Street, Marsden - Friendly, welcoming pub at the heart of the village with up to 10 beers on offer, popular stop on Real Ale Trail.

- Friendly, welcoming pub at the heart of the village with up to 10 beers on offer, popular stop on Real Ale Trail. Wills o’ Nats, Blackmoorfoot Road, Meltham - Renowned for locally sourced, home-cooked food and six or more ales, with stunning views of the Peak District.



- Renowned for locally sourced, home-cooked food and six or more ales, with stunning views of the Peak District. Roundhill Inn, Clough Lane, Rastrick - Locals’ pub on the edge of Rastrick, originally a terrace of three houses with plans to extend into adjoining barn.

- Locals’ pub on the edge of Rastrick, originally a terrace of three houses with plans to extend into adjoining barn. Swan Inn, Carr Lane, Slaithwaite - Traditional local next to viaduct, impressive bar, etched glass and six ales on tap.

- Traditional local next to viaduct, impressive bar, etched glass and six ales on tap. George Inn, Denby Lane, Upper Denby - Family-run village local which hosts walk and food days and live music - Local CAMRA Rural Pub of the Year 2016.

The Good Beer Guide 2017 is available in bookshops and on the CAMRA website - camra.org.uk.