Two of the best things of 2017 are being brought together as Huddersfield Town launch their own GIN!

A special recipe has been designed for the club following their incredible start to their first ever Premier League campaign on the back of an unforgettable play-off final promotion.

And yes you’ve guessed it, the new gin will be blue in colour.

Commercial director Sean Jarvis revealed the move into the popular gin market - which has taken 2017 by storm - during a Q&A with Phil Speight on the Huddersfield Town Family Friendly Group.

He said: “There is some Town gin coming into the club.

“They made a special recipe for us. It is blue - it looks fantastic.

“That should be available pretty soon.”

And it will certainly be popular among Town fans after a strong start to the season - especially at home where they recently recorded victories against Manchester United and Brighton to help them to 12th place in the league.

The Town gin could also make the perfect Christmas present for fans along with other stocking fillers that are available from the Town megastore such as the freezer tankard or the children’s Wagner cap.