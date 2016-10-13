Huddersfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday: Where to go for a pre-match drink

Huddersfield Town take on Sheffield Wednesday at the John Smith’s Stadium at Noon on Sunday.
Fans in search of a pre-match pint or a coffee might find that their usual pub isn’t open - but the following places WILL be open.
The Sportsman on St John’s Road, a short walk from the railway station, will be open from 10am. Known for its real ales and food.
- The Cherry Tree, a JD Wetherspoon pub on John William Street in the town centre, opens from 8am but alcohol won’t be available until 9am. Beer and food available.
- Warehouse on Zetland Street, near the main university campus, will be open from 10am. Breakfast menu available.
- The Vulcan, on St Peter’s Street, near the main post office, is open from 9am. Popular with Town fans.
Yorkshire Rose, situated on Leeds Road, opens at 11am on Sunday. Food and drink and not far from the stadium.
Today's top stories