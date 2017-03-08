Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wetherspoon pubs in Huddersfield have updated their food menus – and it’s taken a meaty turn.

The Cherry Tree, John William Street, and The Lord Wilson, King Street, have added extra gourmet burgers and hotdogs to their menus.

The pub giant, which also runs The Richard Oastler, Bethel Street, Brighouse, has added two new bagel sandwiches and a quinoa salad to its menu.

Wetherspoon pubs now offer a ‘New York Deli Burger’ (6oz beef patty, pastrami, mustard mayo, gherkin) and an ‘Empire State Burger’ (two 6oz beef patties, American cheese slices, maple-cured bacon), both with 100% British beef burgers.

Two new hot dogs have been added to the menu; the State Dog (Monterey Jack cheese and pepper sauce, maple-cured bacon, gherkin, crispy onion) and the ‘Bombay Dog’ (curry sauce, tomato, onion, coriander, crispy onion).

Two new bagels are also available; a New York-style pastrami bagel (mustard mayo, rocket, gherkin) and a ‘smashed’ avocado bagel (tomato, onion, coriander).

And if you’re weight watching don’t fret: there’s a salad featuring quinoa, rice, avocado, adzuki beans, grilled red and yellow pepper, red cabbage, chia seeds, kale and dressing.

It can be served on its own or with either pulled chicken or grilled halloumi.