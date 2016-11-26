Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We may be 200 miles from the London underground ... but for pub lovers we’ve got a more fascinating ‘underground’ map.

For Steve Lovell has drawn up a map in the style of the London Underground featuring pubs and restaurants across Kirklees.

It has become a real labour of love for the 42-year-old as it grew and grew to include 350 venues.

Steve said: “I studied graphic design but I never took it up as a career as I didn’t feel creative or confident enough to do it professionally. I always liked the design of the London Underground map and a few years ago I decided to see if I could make a map of pubs instead of stations that would cover all of Leeds. I was really pleased with the result and the map has been quite popular.

“I spent a lot of time getting information from maps and other online sources and then spending much more time on making all that information into a geometrical map in the iconic style of Harry Beck’s London Underground diagram.

“I’ve previously done other maps for Wakefield and Bradford too, but this year I’ve completed all of West Yorkshire by doing the Calderdale and Kirklees areas. Although the map is mostly pubs and bars it also includes many restaurants and hotels with decent bar areas, but no clubs of any kind. I’ve also just finished updating the Leeds area map.”

Steve accepts it’s exceptionally difficult for such a map to be 100% accurate but he checks and double checks everything he can.

So what’s his favourite venue in Huddersfield?

He said. “The best place I visited in Huddersfield was Zephyr Bar and Kitchen – it’s a stunning looking venue.”

Steve, who lives at Rothwell in Leeds, has worked for a mobile phone company for more than 17 years but still likes to do random projects for his own enjoyment.

He said: “Over the years these projects have included building a TARDIS, restoring a red telephone box and making various fancy dress costumes including several sets of Star Wars Stormtrooper armour. I hope to make a replica spacesuit, but I seem to get distracted by pub maps too much.”

The design has been made into posters measuring 12ins x 36ins (610 x 915mm) and is for sale along with the maps for other areas on Steve’s website at www.albanydesign.co.uk for £15 including delivery.