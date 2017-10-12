Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An international market will be in Huddersfield today and right over the weekend.

New Street, King Street, Cloth Hall Street and Market Place Square in Huddersfield will become a bustling market place as up to 50 specialist traders from around the world set up stall for four days until Sunday.

There will be delicacies from France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Greece, Morocco, as well as Indian, Lithuanian and Thai foods!

Stalls will also sell arts, crafts and jewellery.

Clr Peter McBride, joint cabinet Member for economy, said: “Huddersfield has a history of hosting great food events with the food and drink festival being a highlight of the summer calendar. I am sure that this event will be equally popular – and I hope it will be the first of many similar events in our town centres.”

The market is open on Thursday to Saturday from 9am until 6pm and Sunday 10am until 5pm.