If dry turkey, stodgy spuds and soggy sprouts don’t fill you with seasonal cheer, a bit of Far East inspiration may restore your festive spirit.

And Stuart Turner, who founded Sushi Sushi, has a few ideas to reboot your Christmas dinner.

The company, founded in 2007, is now a major supplier to oriental restaurants and retailers across the UK.

Stuart, from Holmfirth, said: “We’re a wholesale supplier to restaurants down the country.

“We supplier sushi bars, Michelin starred restaurants, vegan and fusion restaurants and street food vendors.”

Stuart, 37, says Christmas is supposed to be a special occasion and therefore it merits special food.

He said: “It’s supposed to be a special occasion but most people just make another Sunday roast.

“So it’s about making it a bit more luxurious and special so it will surprise you but without it being too ‘out there.’”

And Japanese food is much more than raw fish and rice.

Stuart says: “Just little changes will elevate your food – you can keep it traditional but make it special.”

He adds: “You could swap prawn cocktail starters for prawn sushi, or ditch the roast turkey for yakitori chicken (skewers of sweet and salty barbecued meat) instead. And for the drinks, try replacing sickly liquor with sake (rice wine).”

And if you’re a vegetarian – or there are vegetarians or vegans coming – the Land of the Rising Sun can help you out with meat-free dishes such as tofu, tempura (lightly battered) mixed vegetables, or grilled asparagus with sesame rather than sprouts.

Japanese food is also tasty without being overbearing, unlike traditional Christmas fare.

Stuart says: “Most people are left feeling sluggish and bloated during the annual Christmas food frenzy, but Japanese dishes tend to be healthy, light and fresh – making them the perfect antidote to over-indulgence.”

He adds: “People from the south Japanese island of Okinawa live longer than anyone else.

“The food is very balanced and fresh.”

Japanese-Inspired Prawn Cocktail Recipe

The prawn cocktail is a Christmas mainstay.

But gloopy Marie Rose sauce (an unappetising combination of tomato ketchup and mayonnaise) isn’t to everyone’s taste.

This Nippon-inspired alternative should elevate the prawn cocktail from a dish you’d politely accept to a starter you’ll savour.

Stuart said: “Here’s our take on the classic Christmas favourite the prawn cocktail.

It’s a fresh dish that really benefits from a Japanese twist.

“You’d be surprised how much some simple changes to the classic recipe improves and elevates this humble dish.”

Ingredients

- 400g shelled prawns

- 10g dried wakame seaweed

- 4 little gem lettuces

- 200ml Goma (Japanese sesame dressing)

- 8tsp roasted white sesame seeds

- pinch of Sachimi Togarishi (Japanese 7 chilli mix)

- 1 lemon

METHOD

Cut the little gem lettuce in half and place in ice-cold water to crisp it up.

Place the wakame in a bowl, add tap water and leave to soak for 10 minutes. It will grow in size up to 10 times!

Cut the lemon in half. Squeeze the juice from one half and slice the other half into eight sections.

Drain the lettuce and pat dry with kitchen paper. Arrange two-thirds of the leaves in martini glasses or small bowls.

Shred the remaining leaves and add to a mixing bowl. Add two-thirds of the prawns and the sesame dressing and mix.

Drain the wakame and distribute amongst the glasses.

Add the sauce mixture on top of the lettuce and wakame in the glasses.

To arrange the topping first start with the reserved prawns, add a small drizzle of fresh lemon, then a pinch of roasted sesame seeds, then finally a pinch of shichimi togarishi chilli and tuck the lemon wedge to one side as a garnish.