Cannon Hall Farm needs little introduction.

There’s a reason the farm is an award-winning must-see destination for many, including me and my own family.

With more than 1,000 pigs, 900 lambs and 300 cattle on the farm, it’s a chance to get close to nature with friendly staff on hand to talk about farm life and the animals.

Over the years the working farm has diversified and the Nicholson family has grown it into a top visitor attraction with people travelling long distances ... and that means catering for them.

And it is the food that we’re focusing on in this review.

There are two venues with the Hungry Llama restaurant, a family favourite with more than 300 seats and a contemporary menu in the home of a soft play area.

Its other restaurant is the White Bull which is where me and my family visited during our last trip and it’s here they’re working their culinary magic.

The White Bull, named after Grandpa Nicholson’s prize winning bull Sam, is a stylish restaurant serving breakfasts, dinners and afternoon teas.

Plus there are also special bistro nights and 2017 saw them join forces with award-winning chef Tim Bilton. It’s just what farm to fork is all about.

Our visit coincided with a trip to the farm, but you can visit the White Bull restaurant on its own.

It was a cold day so the warm restaurant had a welcoming feel as we walked in for some comfort food.

We found a table and a member of staff handed me a toddler high-chair they’d just cleaned. Tick in the box for staff helpfulness.

We looked through the seven page menu, and the adult section is amazing. Previously my other half devoured the Seafood Basket - crispy cod goujons, scampi, salt and pepper squid and sauces and dips (£9.95).

This time he went for the award-winning Cannon Hall Farm Pork Pie (£5.95) made with pork reared on the farm, encased in hot water pastry, served with chips, mint sauce and gravy.

It was pie-fect - champion pies are all around us and this one is deserving of its title.

For the vegetarians among us there is a burger, lasagne, speciality salads plus ciabattas, toasted sandwiches and baked potatoes.

I went for the vegetable lasagne which was packed with veg - more veg than I’ve had at other restaurants - topped with cheese and then baked.

I like my lasagne with a slightly crispy top and this was just right. It came served with salad and chips (£9.95).

For children there’s a Little Farmers’ Meals section. It has favourites such as burgers, chicken, fish, sausages, spaghetti Bolognese, sandwiches and baked potatoes.

We went for the farm shop sausages, chips and peas or beans (£4.25).

It was quickly put away by our hungry two-year-old. Plenty of peas too to please us parents who want to get more veg down our children.

My only advice - and it’s something I’d advise they ask other customers about - is I’d like to have seen smaller portions of adult meals for children.

Mine would happily tuck into pie, Yorkshire pudding with stew and so on, but I get that not all children would.

There is plenty on the menu to choose from, with bistro meals and old school favourites such as a large Yorkshire pudding with braised beef and red wine stew with root vegetables to farm shop gammon and Toad in the Hole in a giant Yorkshire pud.

Throw in a grill, burgers, salads, toasted sandwiches, hot ciabattas, flatbreads and there’s something for all appetites.

Mains devoured and we had a little room for pudding.

For the toddler we got a bun with a chocolate pig (£1.60) and after a verse of ‘This Little Piggie Went To Market’ the piggie was quickly eaten, the bun wasn’t but it’s just a reflection of my son who, in the midst of Christma chocolate, has a taste for it!

My other half went for chocolate brownie (95p) - I tasted it and was jealous. The inside was exactly how a brownie should be, all soft and goey.

I had a Frangipane Tart £2.25 - I love almond and the taste came through aplenty. It would be nice warm, which I’m sure they’d had done if I asked.

The White Bull gives families the chance to dine out in a stylish venue without compromising on quality. We’ll definitely be back.

Cannon Hall Farm Cawthorne, Barnsley S75 4 AT

Website: http://cannonhallfarm.co.uk

Opening hours: 9am-4.30pm; weekends and school holidays 9am- 5pm.

Children: Yes, plenty of toddler chairs and space for prams.

Disabled access: Yes, it’s all on one level.

The bill: £28.80 for two courses and drinks. (Farm entry additional at £5.95 per adult.

Would you go back? Definitely.