Skunk on the loose in Mirfield

Could you help police to monitor custody cells?

Fartown stabbing - what we know so far

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans of coffee and cats rejoice – as a café that combines the two gets set to hit West Yorkshire.

Kitty Café is a coffee shop with a branch already in Nottingham.

The café is home to a menagerie of furry residents happy to share a ca-purr-ccino with its clientele.

What’s more, the eaterie also doubles up as a cat rescue centre with most of its whiskered inhabitants available to be rehomed.

(Photo: Kitty Café)

Now the chain have announced they will be opening a branch in Leeds city centre this summer.

Owner Kate Charles-Richards said the Leeds branch is the first part of the café’s plans to expand nationwide.

She said: “When we first started the Kitty Café in 2015 we wanted to bring something different to the high street and we wanted to give something to the community.

“The majority of our cats are available for rehoming.”

(Photo: Kitty Café)

The coffee shop serve sandwiches, pizzas, paninis as well as frothy coffees and loose tea. Veggie and vegan options are also on the menu.

And for those who fall in love with one of the felines, Kate added that all are neutered and microchipped.

She said: “When they leave us it is always a bit bittersweet...but it does mean we can help so many cats in the community.”