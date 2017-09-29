Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

So the cliché goes, the customers is always right.

Of course this isn't true; customers' demands can be unreasonable as the bile flecked reviews they post online.

But restaurateurs and publicans are fighting back. Some will reply with a professional but ultimately insincere: 'We're sorry we didn't meet your expectations this time'.

But some are more forthright. When the business is yours and you're draining your money and sanity to earn a living you may been unable to cage the rage.

And in some responses we've seen on Tripadvisor it is the customer, not the food, who is under scrutiny.

Like this (ex) customer of the Wills O' Nat's, in Meltham.

Jim5233 described the landlady of the pub as 'rude, arragant (sic) and moody'. He concludes 'We WONT (sic) be returning.'

But landlord Bob isn't having it.

He replies: "You even had the audacity to go into the pub and help yourself to knives, forks, salt, pepper and sauces. When you were asked to leave you started giving verbal abuse, using foul language, insulting our staff and chefs and as she said, no-one calls our staff.

"They had worked tirelessly in a hot kitchen all day, as you say it was 25 degrees outside so imagine what it was like in the kitchen. So yes, you were asked to leave. Not to make your own meal (as if).

"As you left with your fish and chips and did the walk of shame through a packed beer garden you took my beer glasses with you as (you admit). I think that is called stealing.

"But all is not lost, we do at least agree on one thing, you will not be returning."

And (coincidentally) round the corner at Bull's Head, Blackmoorfoot...

ShelleyStringer complains of 'appalling treatment' and being accused of 'lying'.

She says: "If we were mistaken we were mistaken. But when we asked the waiter we were told we were liars. Instead of offering an apology for the misunderstanding he just kept telling us we were liars.

But Clare the manager isn't taking the criticism lying down.

She replies: "We remember your visit quite clearly, but in a (very) much different way… some customers are very memorable to us.

"...Your account of the visit is so full of inaccuracies and untruths that we feel it would be inappropriate to discuss this in a public domain as we do not wish to cause you embarrassment by detailing the actual facts of your visit."

And in restaurant land Eric Paxman, of Eric's, replies to a review where the diner criticises the Lindley fine diner for 'catering for a more mass market'.

To which Eric replies: "I had hoped that not charging you for your meal demonstrated how sorry we were and that that would be the end of the story. However obviously that was not enough compensation.



"Whilst I am truly sorry that your experience fell short of the mark, it is a little disheartening that you have visited the restaurants twice before and enjoyed your experience, yet not written anything positive... Instead you waited until we faltered to write a poor review..."