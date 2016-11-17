Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A canalside pub in Dewsbury has been crowned CAMRA’s Pub of the Season for autumn.

The Leggers Inn in Mill Street East won the accolade for the Heavy Woollen district and was praised for being ‘at the heart of the community’.

Manager Joel Graham took over the pub just over a year ago and grew the number of real ales offered from two to five and made community festivals a regular feature.

The Leggers was also praised for being popular with all age groups and offering a ‘warm, welcoming atmosphere’.,

CAMRA branch chair Andy Kassube said: “Joel was also keen to thank his staff and locals for helping to make the pub a success in such a short time.”

He added: “It is just great to see a pub like The Leggers coming back to the fore front of pubs in the Heavy Woollen area and we are sure Joel will continue to promote real ale going forward.”

The Leggers first featured in the CAMRA Good Pub Guide in 2000.

Meanwhile in Huddersfield, The Sportsman has been named runner-up in the CAMRA Yorkshire Pub of the Year competition.

The pub, in St John’s Road, was presented with a framed certificate by CAMRA deputy regional director John Goddard on Saturday.

The pub was praised for its choice of eight handpumps, one dedicated to Huddersfield brewery Mallinsons’ ales.

The 1930s venue has won a CAMRA English Heritage Conservation Pub design award.

Landlord John Fletcher was also presented with a framed certificate to acknowledge that the pub has been recently included in the organisation’s National Inventory of Historic Pub Interiors.

There were eighteen nominations for Yorkshire Pub of the Year 2016.

Each was visited by CAMRA members over a four-month period, and judged on the quality and choice of real ale offered, pub style and decor, service, and value for money.

CAMRA’s Yorkshire regional director Kevin Keaveny said: “The results highlight the success that can be achieved by an enthusiastic community company and a small well-managed pub group.”

A North Yorkshire pub took the top prize.

The George and Dragon in Huddswell, three miles west of Richmond, offers panoramic views of the Swale Valley in the Yorkshire Dales.

The CAMRA Good Beer Guide described it as being ‘at the heart of the village’ and a ‘homely, multi-roomed country inn’.

The pub, on the border of the Dales, has been run by Stuart Miller since July 2015, supported by his father Keith and brother Sam, who are both chefs.

Copper Dragon and Rudgate beers are available regularly with three guest beers sourced from Yorkshire breweries also on tap.