If you’re a lover of beer, Magic Rock has the dream job for you.

The Huddersfield brewery is looking for a full time production brewer - meaning you’d spend all day long making your favourite tipple!

The advert says: “We are looking for a brewer who is as passionate about our beer as we are, and has a strong track-record of promoting quality assurance, production efficiency, and a positive work environment on the floor.

“Your day-to-day duties will include taking samples for analysis, preparing ingredients for the brew, checking and managing the fermentation tanks to ensure perfect quality and timely fermentations, preparing beer for packaging and transfer, packaging beer into kegs and casks and operating our canning machine.

“The ideal candidate will have enough experience to be able to jump in and adjust to our process quickly.

“We are growing quite rapidly, and so there will be ample room for our team members to develop their skills and knowledge in all areas of production.”

Application requirements include at least a year’s experience working in a brewing or cellar production role at a brewery.

The closing date for applications is Friday February 16.

Further information is available at/click here for more: www.magicrockbrewing.com/blog/full-time-production-brewer/