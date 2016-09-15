First look at Mallinsons' new taproom The Corner

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Popular Huddersfield brewery Mallinsons will open its brand new tap room this weekend.

The Corner, in Market Walk, Huddersfield, has been a labour of love for the brewery team over the last eight weeks, and will open its doors to the public at noon on Saturday (September 17).

The pub, taking over the former Safe House nightclub site, will over a range of cask ales, craft beers and of course, brews from Mallinson’s, based in Lockwood.

Mallinsons owner Tara Mallinson, who founded the brewery in 2008, said the team had been working at the brewery by day and the bar at night to get The Corner ready for opening.

Tara said: “I’m sourcing the beers. It’s going to be breweries that we know and trust, that make really good quality beers. Names like Vocation, Tiny Rebel and the North Riding brewery in Scarborough.”

The Corner will also offer Holmfirth-made Pure North cider.

Brews from Outstanding Brewery will also be featured — the Bury brewery fitted the pub’s beer lines and pumps.

Located above the J Dodd & Co health shop in Market Place, the Mallinsons tap room also has a function room on its top floor, open for gigs, Christmas parties and other events.

The town centre venue will also offer food, served as tapas-style small plates including dim sum and meat and cheese platters.

“We hope to have themed weekends, like an Italian weekend with Italian wines and beers and Italian food. It’s an exciting project.”

The Corner will be run by Sam Smith, formerly of the Sportsman, so Tara and the team can continue their work at the brewery.

Mallinson's Taphouse The Corner, Market Walk, Huddersfield Town.

“We don’t want to loose track of what we’re doing at the brewery,” Tara said. “Sam has been recruiting and she’s got a good team together.”

The Corner will open at noon on Saturday.