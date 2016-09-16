5 places for a bite to eat at Marsden Jazz Festival — and save room for dessert!

Music may be the food of love, but that doesn't mean you can take on all the excitement of Marsden Jazz Festival on an empty stomach.

The swinging weekender returns October 7-9, with 26 venues taking part across the village.

To help you plan your weekend, we've got five recommendations for festival food, from pub grub to popular bistros.

Here's 5 places for a bite to eat at Marsden Jazz Festival:

The Carriage House, Manchester Road

Boasting two menus — one traditional English fare, the other offering Turkish cuisine, the Carriage House is great if your group can't decide what they fancy.

Our reviewer Robert Sutcliffe enjoyed the Turkish meatballs and the 'intense flavours' of the Chicken Sote, and said the dessert menu offered 'plenty to feast on'.

Riverhead Brewery Tap and Dining Rooms, Peel Street

Slowed cooked steak and buttery ale pie with button mushroom and triple cooked chips , mushy peas and seasonal vegetables

With a varied British menu offering seasonal meats and fish, The Riverhead's dining rooms was praised by Examiner reviewer Chloe Glover for its wonderful presentation and flavours when she visited last month.

One of her guests enjoyed the chicken and chorizo salad, described as 'full of flavour and was brought to life by the mango and basil sauce'.

Crumbals on the Corner, Peel Street

Crumbals-on-the-Corner

If you fancy a light bite, Crumbals-on-the-Corner serves breakfast and brunches to set you up for a day of jazz!

The cafe/diner is also hosting some of the festival acts, combined with a tapas evening — enjoy some tasty Spanish food with your live music.

The Olive Branch Inn, Manchester Road

The Olive Branch in Marsden

If you're after some fine dining, the Olive Branch made the 2014 Michelin Guide.

The 'characterful' inn offers a classic, French-influenced menu with fish specials, according to Guide, and inspectors praised the aesthetics of its stone floors, rustic walls and secluded garden, as well as the views from its terrance.

Mozzarellas Pizzeria & Wine Bar, Peel Street

The Mozzarella Burger at Mozzarella's, Marsden

Once used as a filming location for E4's Russell T Davies series Banana, Mozzarellas Pizzeria and Wine Bar serves cocktails and bubbles alongside its menus of pizzas, burgers and Italian fare.

The bar and restaurant is praised on TripAdvisor for its great atmosphere, varied menu and fantastic service.

Leave room for dessert....

A Month of Sundaes, Peel Street

A Month of Sundaes, Marsden

A Month of Sundaes opened in 2008 and has been producing home made food and artisan ice cream in its Marsden parlour ever since. The ice cream parlour offers 18 flavours to choose from, which change regularly, and also makes ice cream cakes for special occasions.