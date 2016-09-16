Login Register
5 places for a pint at Marsden Jazz Festival

Enjoying a weekend of jazz, swing and live music by internationally-acclaimed musicians can be thirsty work — but never fear, Marsden has plenty of watering holes for you to enjoy.

From 19th-century inns to wine bars and pubs in the heart of the action, Marsden boasts a range of pubs and bars for festival revellers.

We've picked five places for a refreshing pint over the festival weekend.

Here's 5 places for a pint a Marsden Jazz Festival:

The New Inn

Manchester Road, Marsden, HD7 6EZ

The New Inn, Marsden.

Serves wide selection of food and drink — and also boasts six hotel rooms, if you're coming from outside of Huddersfield.

Right in the heart of the village and a lively venue during the festival weekend.

The Railway Inn

34 Station Road, Marsden HD7 6DH

Facebook/The-Railway-Marsden The Railway Inn, Marsden
The Railway Inn, Marsden

The 19th-century Railway Inn offers a range of fine beers and bar food.

Situated opposite Marsden Rail Station, it could well be your first port of call when you've arrived in the village for the festival!

The Riverhead Brewery Tap

2 Peel Street, Marsden, HD7 6BR

Riverhead Brewery Tap, Peel Street, Marsden.

Not only does the Riverhead serve beer — it brews it too!

The in-house brewery produces seven standard ales named after local reservoirs, and there will also be a special bitter brewed for the Jazz Festival.

Peel One

1 Peel Street, Marsden HD7 6BR

Facebook/PeelOneMarsden Peel One, Marsden
Peel One, Marsden

If you fancy a cocktail or a bit of fizz, Peel One could be just the ticket.

The wine bar and cafe serves a range of wines and cocktails, as well as ales — enjoy the view from its riverside balcony.

The Shakespeare

33 Peel Street, Marsden

The Shakespeare, Marsden
The Shakespeare, Marsden

With a wide selection of beers and lagers, the Shakespeare is in the heart of the festival action, close to Mechanics Hall venue.

Always popular during the festival — but don't get too settled and miss the gig!

