McDonald's new Christmas menu gives - but at the same time it taketh away.

Gone is the much loved Festive Pie but there are two winter warmer burgers, cheese dippers made with Camembert and a Terry's Chocolate Orange McFlurry.

And to warm you up there are two lattes and a hot chocolate to choose from.

Fans of the much missed Festive Pie even took to social media to protest at Maccie's decision not to feature the festive sweet treat.

Even McDonald's staff have been kicking off about it.

However there are some pretty cool consolation prizes.

Beef and Cheese Feast

"A 100% beef patty topped with bacon, and cheese sauce, in a special flour-topped snowflake bun."

McDonald's Christmas Chicken Warmer

"Two Chicken Selects with cheese and fire roasted red pepper sauce, in a glazed, sesame topped bun."

Cheese Melt Dippers

"Deliciously indulgent dippers filled with melted Camembert and served with a Festive Tomato Dip."

Terry’s Chocolate Orange McFlurry

"A Christmas classic with a twist, Terry’s Chocolate Orange pieces swirled in real dairy ice cream."

There's also a Spiced Cookie Latte, a Toffee Latte and a hot chocolate.

And if you're on a diet there are 'Reindeer Treats' i.e. raw carrot sticks.