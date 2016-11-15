Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

‘Meat’ the Holmfirth butcher whose commitment to quality and Yorkshire produce has earned him the equivalent of a Michelin star.

Brindon Addy has been crowned North of England regional champion in the 2016 Butcher’s Shop of the Year Awards run by Meat Trades Journal.

And the proud businessman, whose food hall in Hade Edge was one of three butchers shortlisted for the regional final, says the gong represents the culmination of a long-held ambition.

It’s not the first time Brindon and his staff have been recognised by the meat trade. Judges behind this latest award focused on “the superb presentation and range” on offer.

“There are some very good butchers out there,” said Brindon. “When we got through to the final I didn’t think we’d win. The staff were more confident than me; they know how good they are and thought they deserved it. Customers are really pleased for us, too.”

So what can customers expect in the future?

“More of the same. We have core values and we are banging the drum as ambassadors for Yorkshire food and farming. We want to be known as one of the best food halls in Yorkshire.”

Brindon was presented with his award at a ceremony in London by Rod Addy, editor of the Meat Trades Journal.