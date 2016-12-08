Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

They’re champion piemakers.

Haighs Farm Shop at Mirfield was crowned supreme champion at the ninth annual Great Northern Pork Pie Competition in Skipton.

The family-run shop at far Common Road is a regular prizewinner in the competition – this time picking up awards for Best Traditional Stand Pie and Best Yorkshire Pork Pie as well as winning the Moule Media Trophy for best in show.

The shop, which was founded in 1980 and employs 50 people, was also runner-up with its sausage rolls.

Co-owner George Haigh said: “We’re very pleased. The winning pie was one of our stand pork pies, made with Yorkshire pork. It’s home-made on the premises and the same as the ones we sell in store. We always use good quality ingredients. It’s important to use the very best pork.”

Almondbury butcher Keith Dyson Butchers was runner-up in the Traditional Pork Pie class at the event. Keith, whose shop creates 22 pork pie variations, including pork with chilli and pickle, pork with black pudding and pork with apple, said he was delighted to win the runner-up rosette. The best sausage roll came from Robinsons Farm Shop at Score Hill, Halifax.

Foodstuffs judged on the day were auctioned off to raise money for Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice in Oxenhope and farming charity The Addington Fund.