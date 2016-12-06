The video will start in 8 Cancel

Scotland has the deep-fried Mars Bar. Huddersfield has... battered Brussels sprouts!

Staff at Terry’s Traditional Fish and Chips in Moldgreen have added the quirky ‘delicacy’ to their menu as a Christmas novelty.

And they have been pleasantly surprised by the positive reaction to the snack, which is being given away free.

The sprouts are the idea of manager Andrea Long, who has so far handed out 150 portions to regulars, with only two people expressing their dislike.

“I don’t know what made me think of it,” said Andrea. “I just wanted to do something that was a little bit different as a novelty for Christmas. And what’s more traditional at Christmas than a Brussels sprout?”

Sprouts first hit Terry’s menu in December 2015. They’ve been available this year since December 1 and, with a little persuasion from Andrea and her colleague Ann Hutchinson, people are overcoming their reluctance to give them a taste.

“I’ve found that at first people stand there and screw their noses up. But when pushed they’ll say, ‘Wow, they’re lovely.” One customer’s verdict: “Lush!”

One fan is mum-of-two Julie Sykes, 41, of Dalton. “Sprouts are like Marmite,” she said. “You love them or hate them. It’s a good way to get kids to eat sprouts.”

Not content with sprouts Andrea will introduce battered stuffing balls on December 8 followed by battered pigs in blankets on December 15.

And Mars Bars?

“No! No Mars Bars, Easter eggs or Terry’s chocolate oranges. We won’t be doing anything sweet.”