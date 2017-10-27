Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 100 gins will be there for your delectation at the Gin Jamboree.

The festival, at Dewsbury Town Hall, on March 10 (6.30pm to 11.30pm), also features cocktails, Louisiana style jambalaya supper and a live DJ.

And of course, they'll be plenty of tonic water for the ultimate G&T.

Tickets, priced £15 including a 'goldfish bowl' gin glass, gin guide and your supper, are available here .

All the gins on sale on the night are available to purchase by the bottle and there will also be gin related merchandise for sale.

(Image: Revolution)

Organisers Andrew Wilson Wines said: "In essence, a Gin Jamboree is an opportunity to sample more than 100 gins, either as a G&T or cocktail, served as the 'recommended mix' as suggested by the distiller or that of the Gin Jam mixology team...

"Expect to find craft distillers and expert bartenders mixing amongst the crowds, offering samples, debating why their gin or mix is so special...

"In all, our Gin Jamborees are much more than just a tasting session. They're an opportunity to socialise, discuss, exchange ideas and have fun."