Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The drinks you could buy at supermarket cafés were previously limited to teas, coffees, juices and fizzy drinks.

But a West Yorkshire branch of Morrisons is trialling the sale of beer for consumption in the café.

According to BeerLeeds.co.uk Morrisons in Guiseley, near Leeds, is selling local real ale Saltaire Blonde. There's a hand pump on the café counter where staff can pour customer a pint of the beer brewed near Bradford.

Leeds City Council licensing committee apparently granted the supermarket a variation on its off-licence, allowing it to dispense alcoholic drink for consumption on the premises from September 19.

In theory, the supermarket may now sell beer between 6am and midnight, although it is unlikely to be sold that early or late.

(Image: Saltaire Brewery/Facebook)

The beer blog reports that councillors were told Morrisons was using the store as a trial 'which if successful would be rolled out across the country'.

We can only hope Waterloo and Meltham Morrisons will be following suit if only for the novelty.