WANT to treat dad to an obscenely large burger on Father’s Day but you’ve only got £3.50? Well, Morrisons is here to save the day.

The supermarket chain is offering this supersized burger which weighs 1lb or 454g for a mere three quid.

This 18cm hand-shaped patty is made from 100% British beef and seasoned with a pinch of sage, paprika and parsley.

And because no regular sesame seed bun can accommodate such a monster – it’s the equivalent of four quarter-pounders – Morrisons is selling giant buns for 50p.

Morrisons spokesman Paul Robinson told the Liverpool Echo: “We think many dads will aim to eat the whole thing but if their eyes are bigger than their belly, they can always share with their family.”

Morrisons has stores at Fenay Bridge, Meltham and Elland.