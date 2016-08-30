Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Rio Olympics 2016 Huddersfield weather Things To Do Huddersfield M62

Search for event listings in your area

Is the most dramatic Pukka Pies advert EVER? Watch Huddersfield winner's atmospheric video

Trainee teacher from Huddersfield wins £5,000 for her promotional video

FRANKIE LIEBMANN - PUKKA PIES IDEA OF THE YEAR
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

A trainee teacher from Huddersfield has won £5,000 for cooking up a video promoting a popular brand of pies.

Frankie Liebemann, 18, won the Idea of the Year video competition run by Pukka Pies with her inspired entry taking a “pie’s eye view” of the world.

Frankie, who is studying at Brighton University, has used some of the cash for a holiday to Croatia.

The competition was open to full-time students aged 16 to 25 across the UK. Entrants had to make a short video to attract new consumers to enjoy a Pukka Pie for the first time. Frankie’s “I am a Pukka Pie” film depicted the famous pie in a variety of situations – from football matches and road trips to family meals.

Frankie Liebmann, right, made a dramatic promotional video for Pukka Pies
Frankie Liebmann, right, made a dramatic promotional video for Pukka Pies

She said: “When I received the call from Pukka letting me know I had won first prize, I couldn’t believe it. I had heard about the competition through Twitter and thought it would be a great challenge to enter. However, I never thought I’d make it to the finals let alone win first prize.

As a teacher in training, I found this project has really inspired me to take my creative side more seriously and use more videos in the classroom.”

VIDEOS

Best #HandsOffHRI videos Ride-cam: Huddersfield Town's new horse Stunning castle hill sunset Help rescue hedgehogs Sparks fly at Imbolc 2016 Felix the Huddersfield Station Cat January dashcam crashes Bus gates catch drivers
1 of 8

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Watch reporters brave GHOST CHILLI pork pie from Keith Dyson Butchers

Chris Roberts and Dave Himelfield try Keith Dyson's chilli pork pies

We put Almondbury butcher Keith Dyson's chilli pork pies to a taste test — see how our reporters handled the heat

Related Tags

In The News
Education
Places
Huddersfield
Organisations
Twitter

Recommended in Food & Drink

Most Read in What's On

  1. Rastrick
    First look inside Rastrick's revamped Sun Inn pub
  2. Huddersfield
    Is the most dramatic Pukka Pies advert EVER? Watch Huddersfield winner's atmospheric video
  3. Huddersfield
    Is your favourite pub dog friendly? Nominate it for an award
  4. Huddersfield
    Going to Ibiza, Menorca or Majorca? You'll have to pay new 'holiday tax'
  5. Hands off Huddersfield A&E
    Hands Off HRI Funday Sunday: Everything you need to know about the Greenhead Park festival

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent