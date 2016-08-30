A trainee teacher from Huddersfield has won £5,000 for cooking up a video promoting a popular brand of pies.
Frankie Liebemann, 18, won the Idea of the Year video competition run by Pukka Pies with her inspired entry taking a “pie’s eye view” of the world.
Frankie, who is studying at Brighton University, has used some of the cash for a holiday to Croatia.
The competition was open to full-time students aged 16 to 25 across the UK. Entrants had to make a short video to attract new consumers to enjoy a Pukka Pie for the first time. Frankie’s “I am a Pukka Pie” film depicted the famous pie in a variety of situations – from football matches and road trips to family meals.
She said: “When I received the call from Pukka letting me know I had won first prize, I couldn’t believe it. I had heard about the competition through Twitter and thought it would be a great challenge to enter. However, I never thought I’d make it to the finals let alone win first prize.
As a teacher in training, I found this project has really inspired me to take my creative side more seriously and use more videos in the classroom.”
