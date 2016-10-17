Nando's is launching a new menu — here's what's in store

Popular chicken chain Nando’s will launch its brand new menu tomorrow.

A new burger, salads, wine and a tempting dessert have been added to the Huddersfield favourite’s classic offerings.

The chain is describing the new dishes as ‘a taste of African PERi-dise’ — here’s what’s new on the Nando’s menu.

Fino Sunset Burger

A two-thigh-high, flame grilled feast smothered in Smoky Red Pepper Chutney​.​

The new dish was inspired by the warm colours of the Southern African sunset and tops PERi-PERi chicken with sweet and sticky Smoky Red Pepper Chutney and melted cheddar cheese. Served on a bed of baby spinach leaves inside a new soft, sweet roll – the Bolo do Caco.

PERi-PERi Chocolate or Salted Caramel Brownie

Treat yourself to a rich chocolate brownie with a hint of PERi-PERi or with the delicious taste of salted caramel.

Chicken Thighs on Salads

A succulent, flame kissed, PERi-PERi addition to any salad.

Houmous on Salads

Supergrain Salad at Nando's

Nando’s say everything tastes better with a helping of houmous — especially when it’s served sprinkled with PERi-Seeds and Grains.

Spier Chenin Blanc

Known as the white grape of South Africa, a crisp and cool wine to compliment any PERi-PERi dish.

Nando's Fino Platter

A whole flame-grilled spatchcock PERi-PERi Chicken, served with Sweet Potato Wedges, Fino Coleslaw, Supergrain, Chargrilled Veg and PERi-buttered Corn.

Nando’s new menu launches nationally Tuesday 18th October.

Visit www.nandos.​co.uk​/newmenu to find out more.