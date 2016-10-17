Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Search for event listings in your area

Nando's is launching a new menu — here's what's in store

We've got the lowdown on the tasty new additions to Nando's much-loved menu

Nando's Fino platter
Nando's Fino platter

Popular chicken chain Nando’s will launch its brand new menu tomorrow.

A new burger, salads, wine and a tempting dessert have been added to the Huddersfield favourite’s classic offerings.

The chain is describing the new dishes as ‘a taste of African PERi-dise’ — here’s what’s new on the Nando’s menu.

Fino Sunset Burger

Fino Sunset Burger
Fino Sunset Burger

A two-thigh-high, flame grilled feast smothered in Smoky Red Pepper Chutney​.​

The new dish was inspired by the warm colours of the Southern African sunset and tops PERi-PERi chicken with sweet and sticky Smoky Red Pepper Chutney and melted cheddar cheese. Served on a bed of baby spinach leaves inside a new soft, sweet roll – the Bolo do Caco.

PERi-PERi Chocolate or Salted Caramel Brownie

PERi-PERi Chocolate or Salted Caramel Brownie
PERi-PERi Chocolate or Salted Caramel Brownie

Treat yourself to a rich chocolate brownie with a hint of PERi-PERi or with the delicious taste of salted caramel.

Chicken Thighs on Salads

A succulent, flame kissed, PERi-PERi addition to any salad.

Houmous on Salads

Supergrain Salad at Nando's
Supergrain Salad at Nando's

Nando’s say everything tastes better with a helping of houmous — especially when it’s served sprinkled with PERi-Seeds and Grains.

Spier Chenin Blanc

Known as the white grape of South Africa, a crisp and cool wine to compliment any PERi-PERi dish.

Nando's Fino Platter

Nando's Fino platter
Nando's Fino platter

A whole flame-grilled spatchcock PERi-PERi Chicken, served with Sweet Potato Wedges, Fino Coleslaw, Supergrain, Chargrilled Veg and PERi-buttered Corn.

Nando’s new menu launches nationally Tuesday 18th October.

Visit www.nandos.​co.uk​/newmenu to find out more.

Where we ate in August 2016

The Dyeworks Harvey's Bar/Kitchen Shimla Marimonte
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Dad claimed £23,000 in benefits he was not entitled to receive

Mark Weaver from Cowlersley was suffering from severe health problems at the time

Previous Articles

HD One: Here's the lowdown on the big names coming to Huddersfield

Artist's impression of how HD One would look

Burgers, pizzas, bowling and a top class hotel on the way

Related Tags

Places
Huddersfield

Recommended in Food & Drink

Most Read in What's On

  1. Huddersfield
    Most haunted: Huddersfield's spookiest watering holes
  2. Huddersfield
    Nando's is launching a new menu — here's what's in store
  3. Huddersfield
    Have you been papped by our Snapper about Town? It's The Four Horseshoes in Milnsbridge
  4. Bonfire Night
    Here's how to add your event to our Bonfire Night 2016 map
  5. Huddersfield
    Revealed: Huddersfield's top 10 fish and chip shops, as voted for by YOU

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent