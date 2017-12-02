Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tucked away in a tiny corner of Dewsbury market there's a small takeaway that everyone in the town is talking about.

Nan's Thai Kitchen has actually been open for more than 18 months - but because of its location there are still a few people in Dewsbury that don't know it's there.

Owner Nan Garit, 40, doesn't advertise apart from a Facebook page , but says thanks to word of mouth it's going from strength to strength.

Nan, who is originally from Bangkok but now lives in Huddersfield, started her business in Huddersfield market, but decided to sell it and open a new business in Dewsbury.

She now works there with friend Namfon Taylor.

Nan said: "I was looking around for a shop and Dewsbury has no Thai restaurant or takeaway, so that's why I came.

"The business is getting better every week. When I started it was quite quiet because nobody knew I was here. But then somebody put it on Facebook and people told each other about us, and that's why people keep coming. Now we have lots of regulars.

"Pad Thai is the most popular dishes, and my starters because I make them all myself - I don't buy them."

Customers can choose from either noodles, rice or curry with chicken, beef, tofu, vegetables, prawn or roasted duck, and a range of sides and starters.

Nan added: "People ask me if I'm going to open a restaurant, but it's too much for me already!"