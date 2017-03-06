Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s National Pie Week.

Our pie-makers are renowned worldwide as champions for their tasty pies.

Denby Dale holds the world record for the largest meat pie, weighing in at 9,030kg. The 200 year anniversary of giant pie making was celebrated in 1988 and made the Guinness Book of World Records.

Here’s our round-up of the best pies in Huddersfield.

Honley Butchers

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

The butchers’ shop, run by Stuart Pickard, signed up champion pie-maker Chris Noon and its pies have become such a hit they supply other butchers shops with their pies, all handmade in Honley.

Bolster Moor Farm Shop

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

There’s not a pie award they haven’t had claim to. Their artisan pie placed second in the Pork Pie Appreciation Society’s 23rd Annual Competition. And they were named Britain’s best pork pie too.

Haighs Farm Shop, Mirfield

Last year they were crowned supreme champion at the ninth annual Great Northern Pork Pie Competition in Skipton, picking up awards for Best Traditional Stand Pie and Best Yorkshire Pork Pie.

Keith Dyson Butchers, Almondbury

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Named runner-up in the Traditional Pork Pie class at the Great Northern Pork Pie Competition.

Hinchliffe’s of Netherton and Lindley’s Broster’s Farm Shop

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

The two were beaten only by Bolster Moor in the ‘World Pork Pie Championships’.