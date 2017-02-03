Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Holmfirth’s best-known restaurants is for sale for almost £600,000.

Current owners, Beng Yau Lim – known as Lim and wife Jane – bought Poppa Piccolinos on Victoria Street in 2004.

Lim said: “Reluctantly we are now looking to sell our wonderful business. Our need to concentrate on other business ventures is now stronger than that of running the restaurant and we feel it is time to hand the reigns over to someone with the drive and determination the restaurant deserves.”

Lim, 52, used to work as an executive chef on cruise ships for Royal Caribbean Cruises and will be doing consulting work for cruise ships setting up their own restaurants.

The couple have one son, 17-year-old Liam, who is at Greenhead College .

Estate agents Christie & Co is marketing the restaurant on a freehold basis at £595,000.

James Knight, Business Agent in Christie & Co’s Leeds office, comments: “This is a fantastic opportunity for a new owner to take on one of the best restaurants in the area. It has plenty of potential and someone with new energy and desire could maximise this by continuing along the same theme or utilising the uniqueness of the building and creating a different brand.”