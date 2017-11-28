Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gourmet burger restaurant in Lindley is officially the best takeaway in Yorkshire and the Humber.

PAX Burger in Lidget Street, which opened in February last year, was crowned the winner of the regional final at the British Takeaway Awards, which were held at a glittering awards ceremony at the Savoy Hotel in London, on Monday night.

PAX Burger made the final following a month-long public voting process and was judged by celebrity chef Ainsley Harriot and former Dragon’s Den star Sarah Willingham following a mystery shopper visit as well as a written submission highlighting why the restaurant should win.

The award was presented to chef and owner Eric Paxman by comedian John Bishop.

Eric, one of Yorkshire’s top chefs who also owns upmarket restaurant Eric’s in Lindley, said: “We are over the moon to have won. This is a fantastic achievement which is testament to the skills and dedication of every member of the PAX team who all work so hard to deliver great food and service.”

In August the Examiner revealed Eric was expanding after taking over the former Yorkshire Building Society premises in Huddersfield Road, Mirfield. He plans to open his second PAX Burger restaurant in February.