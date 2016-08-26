Pear Tree crowned pub of the season for summer 2016

The Pear Tree in Mirfield is CAMRA Heavy Woollen's Pub of the Season for Summer 2016

A Mirfield pub has been crowned king of the summer by CAMRA.

The Pear Tree, on Huddersfield Road, was awarded the CAMRA Heavy Woollen Pub of the Season title for summer 2016.

Landlord Alan Ingle received the award from Heavy Woollen branch chair Andy Kassube.

The Pear Tree previously won the Winter Pub award in 2010 after Alan took over the Mirfield venue.

He refurbished the pub and riverside beer garden, and also developed the Pear Tree’s real ale offerings.

The pub now boasts four pumps serving Bradfield Blonde and Sharps Doom Bar, with two guest ales that change frequently.

On Sunday August 28 it will host a family fun day to raise money for Kirkwood Hospice.