Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Rio Olympics 2016 Huddersfield weather Things To Do Huddersfield M62

Search for event listings in your area

Pear Tree crowned pub of the season for summer 2016

  • Updated
  • By

Mirfield pub impresses Heavy Woollen CAMRA

The Pear Tree in Mirfield is CAMRA Heavy Woollen's Pub of the Season for Summer 2016

A Mirfield pub has been crowned king of the summer by CAMRA.

The Pear Tree, on Huddersfield Road, was awarded the CAMRA Heavy Woollen Pub of the Season title for summer 2016.

Landlord Alan Ingle received the award from Heavy Woollen branch chair Andy Kassube.

The Pear Tree previously won the Winter Pub award in 2010 after Alan took over the Mirfield venue.

Heavy Woollen branch chair Andy Kassube presents the Pub of the Season Summer 2016 award to Pear Tree landlord Alan Ingle

He refurbished the pub and riverside beer garden, and also developed the Pear Tree’s real ale offerings.

August Bank Holiday: Our bumper Huddersfield events and days out guide

The pub now boasts four pumps serving Bradfield Blonde and Sharps Doom Bar, with two guest ales that change frequently.

On Sunday August 28 it will host a family fun day to raise money for Kirkwood Hospice.

Pubs in Huddersfield

10 brilliant beer gardens Listed pubs in and around Huddersfield Good Beer Guide pubs Yorkshire's Delicious Ale Trail
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

National Dog Day: Would your dog enjoy a blueberry and vanilla facial?

Opening of Alice in Groomland, Beast Market, Huddersfield. left to right, Allison Rogers - propretor, Marie Burns with Crufts winner 'Devon', Mayor and Mayoress of Kirklees, Clr Jim Dodds and Carol Dodds.

New grooming parlour Alice in Groomingland given paw of approval from Crufts Best in Show winner Devon

Previous Articles

August Bank Holiday: Our bumper Huddersfield events and days out guide

Nicole Yates and Becky Sidle enjoying the sunny weather at Crosland Moor Manor Bowling Club

From family days out to special markets, live music, bikes rides, runs and more

Related Tags

Organisations
Kirkwood Hospice
Places
Mirfield
Huddersfield

Recommended in Food & Drink

Most Read in What's On

Nicole Yates and Becky Sidle enjoying the sunny weather at Crosland Moor Manor Bowling Club
  1. Things-To-Do-Huddersfield
    August Bank Holiday: Our bumper Huddersfield events and days out guide
  2. Kirklees Council
    Real Ale Trail: Extra police and security drafted in for August Bank holiday
  3. Hands off Huddersfield A&E
    Hands Off HRI Funday Sunday: Everything you need to know about the Greenhead Park festival
  4. Crosland Moor
    The Northern Retro Show: Check out some of the cars rolling in for Huddersfield car show
  5. Reading and Leeds Festivals
    Last minute tickets to Leeds Festival on sale as event nears

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent