Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ever since The Peppercorn opened its doors earlier this month I’ve been DYING to try the food.

The Huddersfield eaterie was previously known as the Goat Cafe which controversially closed in February after a social media meltdown.

New owner Alex Vickers, a qualified nutritional therapist and a pescetarian, took over the vegan cafe with a new menu to include dairy products.

Now the vegetarian cafe serves breakfast all day, teas and coffees with milk and cakes with ice-cream.

I met a friend in the cafe after lunchtime on a weekday and we were served in under 10 minutes, despite being a stone’s throw from the town centre.

First up was the special of the day (£6.95), which turned out to be tacos, as I learned is standard on Tuesdays.

If you read my last review you’ll not only know that I’m a vegetarian, but also that I LOVE Mexican food.

These two things create quite a conundrum, which you’ll probably only be familiar with if you share both passions.

While the UK has a booming burrito bar scene, I can’t relax and enjoy them to the full as I’ve far too often seen the meat, in particular the pulled pork and shredded beef (shudders), carelessly dropped into the tins of vegetable fillings – and then just left there.

So when I learned that the Trinity Street cafe made fresh tacos that could be taken out for the same price as a fast food burrito elsewhere, I was very happy.

Flavoured with garlic and fajita seasoning, the two tacos were filled with green lentils, chickpeas, mushrooms and tomatoes.

Topped with lettuce and a homemade vegen-aise ranch dressing and extra cheese for me, the tacos themselves were soft, fluffy and warm.

Next, we tried the only two mains on the menu – a sweet potato and chickpea stew served with rice and vegetables (£6.95) and a black bean and roasted sweet potato burger, with which we chose sweet potato fries as a side (£6.95).

Both were delicious and fresh, with my only complaint being that the chunks of sweet potato in the stew were too large for my liking.

Stuffed, we struggled through a slice of soft and creamy chocolate cake (£2) for dessert and the best part of the whole meal was coming away feeling full yet healthy.

The cafe had to lose one star for the lack of mains on the menu, but I’ll definitely be back during my lunch break for Taco Tuesdays.

The Peppercorn

53 Trinity Street, Huddersfield HD1 4DN

Phone: 07515864614

Website: www.facebook.com/The-Peppercorn-1322164754529494/

Opening hours: The Peppercorn opens from 10am on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and from midday on Saturdays and closes at 4:30pm.

Children: Yes.

Disabled access: No, there are steps leading up to the entrance.

The bill: £23.35.

Would you go back? Yes.