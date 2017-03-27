Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A well-known restaurant has had a re-brand — changing its name and adding new dishes to its menu.

Honley’s Pink Elephant has become the Blue Tiger.

It comes after Jay Rahman and his team have taken a step away from the other Pink Elephants in the same group and the restaurants in Meltham and New Mill are no longer associated with them.

Jay, of the Bradshaw Road, Honley, restaurant, said: “Pink Elephant was a group, we had a few restaurants but we’ve parted ways and we’re individual now.

“We took inspiration from the Bengal tiger in our new name, the Bengal tiger is in danger of becoming extinct so we want to do something to fundraise for it to help the tigers.”

He said there had been a re-brand and the menu had changed slightly, adding: “Customers favourites are still on there, but there’s some new choices too.”