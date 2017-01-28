Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Your mum always warned it’s the most important meal of the day - so why not treat yourself to a tasty start to the morning and visit one of Huddersfield’s excellent breakfast cafés.

Offering everything from poached eggs to bacon butties and pancakes, Huddersfield provides a delicious range of local breakfast spots so be sure to come and check a few of them out.

If it’s a family outing, meeting an old friend or even just a bite to eat before work, Huddersfield will accommodate any wishful breakfast hunter.

Local cafés offer all kinds of tasty food options to satisfy all dietary preferences.

Following TripAdvisor’s top rated local cafés and restaurants, we had a look at some of the yummy morning belly fillers that town has to offer.

Epicure Bar & Kitchen

If it’s an artisan sculpted bacon roll you’re looking for, then the Epicure Bar & Kitchen is the place to visit. Their simple yet satisfying brunch menu includes all the classics from eggs benedict to a Full English. The menu also includes chef made scotch pancakes served with crispy bacon and drizzled in maple syrup... yum!

The Fox Hole

Situated in Meltham, The Fox Hole definitely looks worth a visit. Offering a delicious selection of delicately prepared breakfast options, The Fox Hole’s mouth-watering brunch menu is one to keep in mind for the future. Tripadvisor reviewer DCH66 described their ‘Fox Signature Breakfast’ as the “most delicious brunch dish I’ve ever had!”

Bolster Moor Coffee Shop

Complimented by a string of awards that include Yorkshire’s Best Café and Britain’s Best Bacon Butty, The Bolster Moor Coffee Shop is one of the best breakfast stops Huddersfield has to offer.

The Coffee Shop is next to the Bolster Moor Farm Shop - perfect for a post breakfast explore.

Tripadvisor reviews are positive all round with reviewer Andy H saying, “It was cracking value for money and quality brunch, with great service from the busy staff. Highly recommended if you are looking for a nice spot in Huddersfield.”

Yummy Yorkshire

Famous for its heavenly assortment of artisan ice creams, Yummy Yorkshire also offers a range of tasty breakfast options for locals to indulge upon. The menu includes a delicious Full English with meat from a local butcher, fresh farm eggs and a thick porridge with honey straight from the hive.

(Photo: Facebook/NorthernTeaHouse)

Northern Tea House

Looking for a variety of tea options to accompany your breakfast? Look no further than the Northern Tea House. On the menu, there’s nothing too complicated but all look delectable on paper. Everything from smoked salmon bagels to eggs just how you like them, the Northern Tea House is a must visit for all breakfast lovers looking for reasonably priced grub.

Marsh Mallow

Often praised for their scrumptious bacon butties, Marsh Mallow is a safe bet for anyone looking for a place to grab a good breakfast. Their Tripadvisor feed is full to brim with satisfied customers raving about the exceptional choice of hot drinks on offer.

Tripadvisor reviewer Boothben described Marsh Mallow as a “lovely relaxed place with lovely food. Great value for money and an enjoyable visit.”

Crumbles On The Corner

Situated in Marsden, Crumbles On The Corner has a sterling reputation for their morning meals - particularly their Full English breakfasts. Also packed with a rich variety of cakes and pastries, Crumbles On The Corner is an ideal breakfast/brunch meet up point for all walks of life.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Coffeevolution

Described as having the best coffee in town, Coffeevoltion serves breakfast once a month offering bacon, sausages, waffles and more. Brunch is served on the first Sunday of each month between 9am-1pm so be sure to get down in time for a bite!

Tripadvisor reviewer Sean G said, “best café I’ve ever been to, I’ve moved town and miss the place!”

Cafe Society

Positioned in the middle of town, Café Society is a perfect location for any hungry morning passers-bys. Their all-encompassing breakfast menu is fit for any type of diet accommodating vegetarianism, veganism and gluten free requirements. Tripadvisor reviewer Tracy 212014 said, “Service was excellent, great surrounding and very relaxed. Definitely my 1st port of call for a bite to eat at any point of the day.”

Toby Carvery

The website says “you can have as much as you like”, who’s hungry enough to tackle Toby Carvery’s all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet! Their fully loaded selection comes at great value with an endless supply of tea, coffee and feshly squeezed orange juice to wash down your food. Breakfast is served from 8am-11am so don’t get up late and miss out!