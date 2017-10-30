Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A top chef is ‘flipping’ delighted after his plans to launch a gourmet burger empire were given the thumbs up.

Eric Paxman, founder of Huddersfield’s upmarket Eric’s restaurant, has got the go-ahead to open a second PAX Burger outlet at Mirfield.

Eric told the Examiner he was excited to get the good news and revealed he was keen to expand his restaurant chain further.

He currently has two in Lindley, with a champagne bar plan pending, and now the Mirfield venue.

He hopes to transform the vacant former Yorkshire Building Society premises on the high street into a new outlet by February next year.

The new burger restaurant will be a carbon copy of the first one at Lidget Street, which opened in early 2016, five-and-a-half years after his debut restaurant Eric’s.

The demand for gourmet burgers has been growing over the past five years with several large chains expanding rapidly across the country.

But with none opening in Huddersfield, Eric, who trained under Marco Pierre White and Australian star chef Bill Grainger, has capitalised.

His bid to grow his empire has been endorsed by many people in Mirfield, who instead of lodging objections, unusually took the time to write to Kirklees Council to support the plan.

One said: “Excellent idea to breathe more life into Mirfield....the area is missing a restaurant such as this.”

“It’s a must have to make Mirfield great again,” said another.

A third comment said: “The proposal will benefit the local economy in terms of jobs. It provides a much needed destination venue in to the town centre which has been struggling,” while a fourth added: “Much better to have this on the main road rather than another charity shop or bookies.”

Another person told the council: “Mirfield’s economy is long overdue such investment.”

Eric said it was brilliant to have received support before he had even opened.

“That’s amazing news,” he said. “It’s really encouraging to hear people make those comments.”

He added: “I’m not going to rush it, it’s got be right.

“I’m in the process of getting all the contracts arranged, so things are moving forward.”

And the likes of GBK, Hand Made Burger and Five Guys had better watch out.

“I would like to expand more,” said Eric, who is still hands-on cooking burgers when he’s not working at his fine dining restaurant.

“I need to get this one going and hopefully my champagne bar and then I’ll have a think about what to do next.”

The Mirfield branch of PAX Burger is set to host about 30 covers and could open from noon until 9pm on weekdays, 10pm on Saturday and 8pm on Sundays or Bank Holidays.

Kirklees Council planning officials have said the restaurant cannot open until they are satisfied with the plans to prevent noise disturbance to residents on nearby King Street, Queen Street and Huddersfield Road.