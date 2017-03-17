Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Golden Fleece has a special significance for me and the missus ... it was the first place we ever went on a date.

Mentioning the word ‘date’ shows how old we are now – just a step up from ‘walking out together’ – but back then in the early 1980s things were different and I turned up on a motorbike to pick her up from the nurses home at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

Apparently I’d forgotten to mention I’d be on a bike and she was expecting a car. Actually, anything but a bike. The bus would probably have been better.

Still we made it to the pub and back, her lilac skirt flapping in the summer breeze and we stayed together.

It’s the first and last time she went on that bike and I ended up going from a Kawazaki Z550 to a Morris Minor car for the next date. Sad but true.

Times have changed for us all and the Golden Fleece – then just a pub – now links in with Brosters farm shop nearby and has built up a reputation for its food.

We looked at the menu online. It looked really promising so we arrived more or less knowing what we’d have.

But the menu we were handed bore no resemblance to the one online. We had a double take. Was I going a little crazy so checked with the website we were actually at the right pub.

We were, so what on earth was going on.

I mentioned it to the bar staff and it all became clear. I wasn’t looking at the right website. Apparently there are two – one way out of date and the other bang up to date.

And the difference. The out of date one is www.thegoldenfleeceblackley.co.uk while the up to date one is www.goldenfleeceblackley.co.uk .

Confused? We were.

It made me think of the 1970s comic epic Life of Brian and the The People’s Front of Judea, not at all to be confused with the Judean People’s Front.

They are apparently trying to get the web issue sorted and it needs doing quickly.

Anyway, on to the starters which were king prawns and chorizo fried in lemon, garlic, white wine and chilli butter, served with dipping bread (£7) and the other was homemade guacamole with spicy tomato salsa and polenta to dip (£5.50).

The prawns sure are big and looked even larger in the small frying pan where they sat in plenty of sauce and tiny cubes of chorizo. You needed the bread to mop it up – a little knob of butter wouldn’t have gone amiss – but it’s a really good starter. The guacamole was sunshine on a plate, not that spicy really but with a really fresh taste and it’s a fair-sized portion.

And, talking of portion sizes, this is where the Golden Fleece is a winner. On the mains it offers many dishes for a smaller size and just over half the price. If only far more restaurants would follow suit.

So Ruth had a sirloin steak served with stilton sauce, tomato, mushroom, onion rings, salad and chips (£15) while I went for a small homemade fish pie featuring salmon, haddock and prawns beneath a blanket of cheesy mashed potato and vegetables. It was good value at £7 and there were your five-a-day vegetables in the side dish. They’re plain – could do with sexing up a bit – but plenty of them. How can anyone actually plough through 10 portions of fruit and vegetables a day as recommended by health chiefs to lower your chance of heart disease, stroke, cancer and premature death?

Not sure about that – it gives me palpitations just thinking about it.

The fish pie was fine – absolutely piping hot – and although Ruth asked for her steak well done it came medium but she enjoyed it.

We shared a tiramisu for pudding which was packed with fresh cream and a good example of a classic dish.

Coffees came in large mugs, but they need to offer demerara sugar. They just had white in sachets.

The pub has retained its country pub surroundings but has been extended over the years.

Service was good and value for money fine.

The Golden Fleece

Lindley Road, Blackley, Elland, HX5 OTE

Phone: 01422 372704

Website: www.goldenfleeceblackley.co.uk

Opening hours: Food served Tues-Friday 12noon-2pm and 5pm-9pm, Saturday 12noon-9pm, Sunday 12noon-8pm, Monday 5pm-9pm. Pub open until 11pm.

Children: Yes

Disabled: Access and a toilet big enough for disabled

The bill: £64 for two with glasses of wine

Would you go back? Yes