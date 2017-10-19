Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

So many drinkers attended the 6th FestivALE last weekend that bar staff were genuinely concerned that the pumps would run dry before the event was over.

Organisers say the annual beer festival, run and hosted by Bailiff Bridge Community Centre (BBCC), was a storming success and the best yet, raising a record-breaking total of £5,551.52 to be split equally between Overgate Hospice, the Forget Me Not Children’s Trust and the BBCC.

The atmosphere on the Friday was said to have been “amazing”, with 350 people attending to sample an 18-strong selection of ales.

And for the first time the FestivALE offer included wine and prosecco.

FestivALE founder Mark Feasey added: “By the end of the night, two of the ales had run off, Heart and Soul from Vocation in Hebden Bridge and Hop Head from Dark Star in West Sussex.

“At that point I was a little worried that we would run out of beer before the FestivALE closed on the Saturday.”

The doors reopened the next day with plenty of ale still to serve and again the turn-out was impressive. Some real ale aficionados had even travelled from London to join the throng.

BBCC committee member Janette Lever-Backhouse said: “As the night wore on the beers slowly started to run off and by the end of the night there was hardly any ale left - proof that 2017 had been our best year yet.

“We were stunned by the turnout. All the bar staff were continuously serving ale and had little time to have a drink themselves.”

The inclusion of Overgate Hospice meant a great deal to Mark after the deaths of two friends from cancer. Both had spent their last days at Overgate.

“Knowing the work that happens at Overgate, and the importance of it, meant that raising this money was even more important,” he added.

Planning has already begun for FestivALE 2018. Next year’s confirmed dates are October 12 and 13.