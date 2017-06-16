Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fancy yourself as a star baker? The Great Holmfirth Cake Off might just be the event for you!

Taking place on Saturday 24th June from 11am-3pm at the Holmfirth Market Hall, bakers are invited to bring along their creations with the recipe, with the aim being to showcase the best in local cake making, safe from the pressures of competiton.

Organised by the Honley based group Holme Valley Sharing Memories, the event has been supported by The Big Lottery Fund, and will aim to raise money for the older people’s group and local schools through small donations on the day in exchange for refreshments.

Sally Brown, who has project managed the event, thinks that “this is a fantastic opportunity to show off your baking skills.”

Continuing, she said: “All you have to do is bring your cake, along with the recipe clearly written out on a piece of A4 paper.

“Sharing Memories is asking for donations of £1 for a slice of cake and a cup of tea – and all the proceeds will be split between the school and the older people’s group.

“Then you can sit back, relax, swap recipes, drink tea and taste some truly amazing creations!”