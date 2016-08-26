Login Register
Real Ale Trail: Extra police and security drafted in for August Bank holiday

Brewery and council chip in to cut drunken antisocial behaviour in rural villages

Special officers Sophie Hanley and Martin Fishpool watch real ale trail drinkers get off the train on their way to Marsden's pubs

Extra police and security officers have been drafted in to curb drunken anti-social behaviour in rural villages as residents predict a flood of Bank Holiday Ale Trail revellers.

Ossett Brewery, which runs The Riverhead pub, Marsden, and Kirklees Council have funded additional security officers to manage the thousands of drinkers expected to hit Marsden and Slaithwaite this weekend.

West Yorkshire Police and British Transport Police are also expected to lay on extra officers following complaints from villagers of party-goers shouting, swearing and urinating in the street.

Popularity for the Ale Trail, which runs from Manchester to Leeds via Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Mirfield and the Colne Valley, peaks during the summer Bank Holiday weekend.

The trail has become a victim of its own success with hen, stag and birthday parties ‘hijacking’ what was originally intended as a quiet day out for real ale enthusiasts.

Kirklees Council is currently considering Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) which would make anti-social behaviour, including street drinking, punishable with an on-the-spot fine of up to £100.

Colne Valley councillors Nicola Turner, Donna Bellamy and Rob Walker regularly meet with residents, police, brewers and landlords to discuss strategies for controlling the Ale Trail.

Clr Turner said: “I think that most residents in areas along the route, like Marsden and Slaithwaite, recognise that the Ale Trail benefits the local economy. However, residents find that some of the punters are very disrespectful of the local community.

“There is clearly an issue of anti-social behaviour but it’s really positive that local residents have been working effectively in partnership with councillors and council staff, as well as agencies and police, to alleviate the problems.

“I don’t think it’s helpful just to moan about the Ale Trail, which really could only be stopped by lobbying for the train stations to be closed.

“In addressing local people’s concerns, we need to work together to find solutions to help reduce the level of anti-social behaviour that causes the nuisance for local residents and those who are affected.”

Clr Turner urged residents to report anti-social behaviour to police and added: “This helps to ensure that police, agencies and other partners can effectively address it.”

