If you are looking for a stylish and sophisticated place for fine dining in West Yorkshire, then look no further than 47 Grains in Brighouse.

Opened only nine months ago, the restaurant has so far relied on ‘word-of-mouth’ recommendations and can be considered something of a hidden gem in the local catering world.

But after this recent trip it won’t be too long before this best-kept-secret is out of the bag, with 47 Grains offering exquisite food served in a superbly relaxed ambiance at brilliantly reasonable prices.

The venue is owned by the same company which runs The Rokt Climbing Gym and equally popular The Millers Bar and, having eaten at the latter, we had high hopes for this experience.

Finding the restaurant which is located above The Millers Bar was arguably the trickiest part of the entire evening.

After initially walking into The Millers Bar and half-expecting a secret staircase leading up to food heaven, we were ushered back outside to what can only be described as rather less glamorous fire escape steps which could prove hazardous on a cold, wet winter’s night.

However, on climbing the summit, we were greeted by a friendly barman-come-waiter on what was a quiet Wednesday evening – in fact, so quiet we had the restaurant to ourselves as well as the accolade of being the first customers to sample the new winter menu.

Like most new restaurants it acknowledged teething problems in the opening few months in striking the right balance in their dishes but were confident the new choices would hit the right spot.

Priced at £19 for two courses or £23 for three it was certainly a relief on the wallet ahead of the pre-Christmas onslaught.

And after being provided with complimentary olives and deliciously fresh bread, we were presented with solid and traditional starters featuring soup and pâté but with a unique twist befitting of the fine-dining experience.

As we waited for our mains, we surveyed the landscape of mood spotlights and candles mixed with traditional furniture styled contemporaneously – the stripped-back walls featuring a scythe – the piano and weighing scales were all carefully considered and placed.

The understated tone was befitting of the building, and mill and granary heritage of the area with subtle nods to the past expertly fused with 21st century modernity – just like the dishes on offer.

Next up were the mains and they continued the upward trajectory of great taste.

They were the slow braised shin of beef cooked to melt-in-the-mouth perfection and the roast turkey breast equally satisfying - although the latter’s presentation could do with some minor tweaking.

What stood out the most though was how 47 grains struck the right balance in portion sizes – not too small, which tends to be the norm for up-market establishments, and not too large to negate any accusations of ‘pub-size’ portions.

The dessert offering was also equally impressive – the chocolate tart, banoffee pie and trio of cheeses from nearby Czerwik Fine Wines and Cheese all hitting the spot, although the random slab of butter on the latter did create minor confusion.

And a note on the drinks as well – a vast array of beers, wines and spirits were available alongside cocktails, mocktails and hot drinks to keep everyone happy.

The diversity of drinks also reflects the mix of clientele 47 Grains is looking to attract – from young and old, professional or retired, the restaurant also caters for groups and parties and is definitely worth a visit.

47 Grains

47 Briggate, Brighouse, Huddersfield, HD6 1EB

Phone: 01484 937977

Website: www.47grains.co.uk

Opening hours: Wednesday-Thursday 5pm to 9pm. Friday-Saturday 5.30pm to 9.30pm

Children: Yes

Disabled access: No

The bill: £70.80

Would you go back? Yes