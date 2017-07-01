Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

I’M on a mission to find toddler-friendly places to eat. With a 21-month-old bundle of joy to look after dining out is rare.

Finding somewhere suitable for all three members of our family isn’t easy – we need a good variety of vegetarian meals for me (or more than vegetable lasagna) and it needs to be suitable for our toddler.

I feel uncomfortable in ‘high-dining’ places where I know table clothes will be pulled by a cheeky tot still learning about behaviour and boundaries.

But I feel taking him out to eat socially is the only way he’ll learn so I do want to try new places.

Our family dinner out last week was bound to be a hit – we went to Playworld in Marsh.

It is a large soft-play area with a skating ring but it’s more than your usual play gym – it has a World Street Kitchen and an alcohol licence, should you be tempted to be tipsy in charge of a child.

I wasn’t on this occasion.

I’d arrived for a play session before we ate – we got there at the end of a ‘tractors and trikes’

session which he loved until the bikes got cleared away and we had tears.

We quickly moved onto the play area and climbed and crawled then stopped for a tea break.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

While I waited for the other half to finish work I ordered a cup of tea and a helpful worker saw me with hands full and carried it to a table for me.

I asked for a bottle of water for my little boy but they only had flavoured water.

My tip: get some bottles of still water.

The food menu is extensive,

covering European, Italian, Indian, the Americas and oriental food.

And the same applies to the kids’ menu too – your child can dine on chicken tikka masala, hakka noodles; plus a choice of pizzas, pastas, burgers and typical British grub.

Plus there is a section recommended for under fours – you can pick a main dish and 2 sides to go with it for £3.95. There’s pasta Bolognese, pasta Napolita; chicken nuggets, pizza, sausages (including gluten-free) and fish fingers.

For our toddler we ordered fish fingers with chips and peas. There were two typical ‘Mr Birdseye-style’ fish fingers, not homemade, but plenty of peas which is a bonus for parents wanting to get kids to eat more veg.

The adult menu could be split into lunch/dinner options with omelettes, sandwiches, paninis, salads and soups, or for those wanting a heartier dish you can tuck into everything from cottage pie to an Indian mixed grill until 7pm (Wednesdays and Thursdays), 8pm (Fridays and Saturdays) or 6pm (Sundays).

There is plenty of choice for vegetarians – two pizzas, two pastas, two Indian dishes, a veggie burger and an Oriental dish.

I picked the Vegetable Hakka Noodles (£6.95) – boiled noodles tossed with ginger, garlic, vegetables, soy sauce and chilli sauce.

(Photo: staff)

I enjoyed my dish, it was on the right side of spicy and there was extra chilli around the side of the dish if I wanted more. The portion size was generous too.

The other half went for a Playworld Burger (£7.95), described as a locally farmed beef served in a brioche bun, topped with sliced cheese, lettuce, tomato, fried onions and garlic mayo, served with seasoned fries, salad garnish and a dip. You can add bacon to your burger for £1 (he didn’t).

The burger was hefty, but he felt the chips had been re-cooked. Again the portion size was decent.

(Photo: staff)

There is an area away from the play facilities if people want to try the food but avoid children and there’s plenty of booths and seating for families.

The diversity of the menu means you can turn a typical day activity into an evening out with the family.

It’s not high-cuisine, but Playworld is a great place to play, keep the kids entertained and as it has got its own kitchen the food is better than mums and dads usually find in playgyms.