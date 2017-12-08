Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Many parents will know the feeling when dining out. How do you entertain a hungry toddler who knows food is on the way and wants it now?

I’ve seen electronic devices whipped out of bags to keep children busy while the chef cooks up a culinary treat.

Thankfully for parents, Mozzarellas in Marsden knows how to treat little people.

The Peel Street Italian describes itself as a family-run, child-friendly restaurant based in the heart of the village.

From their Little Dudes menu, to talking to children and providing a games pack and colouring set while we wait, they’ve perfected dining for families.

Our family had called into the Marsden restaurant just before the village’s Christmas Lights Switch-On.

It was a Saturday ‘tea time’ and it was a last-minute decision to call in and see if they had a table.

Thankfully they did, and they were honest enough to tell us they had a booking for it an hour and a half later. That wouldn’t be a problem, we’d not be lingering that long with an appearance from Santa and a countdown to take part in.

We were seated by the corner window and handed menus for us adults and a chalkboard for Little Dudes - children.

Our tot, aged two, had the choice of Margarita pizza with chicken, mushroom or pepperoni.

He chose pepperoni, probably because he liked the sound of the word.

He’d certainly never had it before - and he still hasn’t.

He carefully picked it all off while chanting the word ‘pepperoni’ and giggling. His fussiness is no reflection of the pizza, it was huge, probably more ideal for bigger ‘little dudes’ than him.

There were also pasta dishes to choose from the Little Dude menu, plus for the £4.50 price children get ice-cream too - a two-course bargain.

Us adults chose a Dip Platter to start - hummus, a tomato and a pesto tapenade, mixed olives, bread sticks and foccacia for £7.50.

Anything bigger and we wouldn’t have needed mains - it was a great selection to share.

Mozzarellas selection of Nibbles and Starters includes hand-rolled pizza bread, bruschetta and baked dough balls, plus soup, a few tasty-sounding salads, fish cakes, pate and garlic and chilli king prawns, with prices ranging from £2.95 to £8.95.

For mains, the options include pizzas, pastas, risotto and gnocchi dishes, burgers plus ovenbake offerings.

The other half went for a BBQ chicken pizza for £10.95 and I, a vegetarian, chose the Italian Garden pizza for £9.75.

The BBQ chicken was packed full of flavour with plenty of meat on top too.

My Italian Garden was just that - chargrilled peppers, courgettes and aubergines with plenty of feta cheese which had slightly melted and was delicious.

There was no skimping on toppings. Both pizzas were thin with slightly crispy edges, which is just how I like it. I want filling up from the filling on top of the pizza, not a thick doughy base.

There are plenty of options for vegetarians, which I welcome, and the menu advises customers can ask for vegan alternatives too.

We didn’t finish our pizzas and they offered to box them up, something we declined as we’d be standing outside for the Christmas lights for a while.

And we were offered desserts too, but were far too full - though the tot enjoyed his ice-cream.

Our meal out cost £47.10 which included two glasses of wine - a rare treat - two soft drinks and free water for the toddler, with child-friendly plastic cups offered.

It was nice to dine in a proper restaurant where a child feels included in the experience.

I’d definitely go back and try the pasta dishes next time.

Mozzarellas Pizzeria & Wine Bar

21-23 Peel St, Marsden

Phone: 01484 845511

Website: mozzarellas.uk.com

Opening hours: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 6–9.30pm, Thursday 6–10pm, Friday 5–10.30pm, Saturday 3–10.30pm, Sunday 3–9pm.

Children: Yes, definitely!

Disabled access: Yes.

The bill: £47.10, which included two glasses of wine and two soft drinks.

Would you go back? Without a doubt! But we’ll be trying the pasta dishes the next time.