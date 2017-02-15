Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The buyer of a Lindley restaurant has been revealed.

And it’s a top Huddersfield businessman who is branching out.

Nick Glynne, of Buy It Direct on Leeds Road, has bought Lindley’s No 10 Kitchen and is set to invest £100,000 relaunching it.

He’s promising a “new concept not seen in Huddersfield before” but is keeping tight-lipped while the menu and concept is being drawn up.

Nick has brought on board Jo Graham, whose experience has boosted the restaurant at Hinchliffe's Farm in Netherton.

Nick said: “Lindley is a key area for restaurants. We are bringing a new theme and something completely different to Huddersfield.

“It will be a new way of serving food not seen here in Huddersfield at the moment but which is taking off in London.

“We are investing around £100,000 in the refurbishment and re-launch and it should be open by April.

“I haven’t had experience of being a restaurateur before, but I have new-found respect for them. It’s certainly different to running an online retailer.

“It’s great to have Jo’s experience, she’s been running Hinchliffe’s food operation to great success.”

Nick won the Examiner’s Business Person of the Year award in 2016, founding Buy It Direct on a whim for £3,000 in 2000 and turning it into a multi-million pound business.