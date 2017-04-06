Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It can be difficult to find a restaurant with veggie-friendly options - and even more rare to find them in a pub.

So when I saw the Millers Bar’s new 2017 menu, which caters for vegetarians, gluten-free diets and even DOGS, I knew I had to try it.

Unfortunately I didn’t have a pet to bring with me, but I did have my pescatarian friend and together we set out to sample just about everything we could on the menu.

Millers Bar, which is in Brighouse, is a lot more picturesque than your typical local.

If it wasn’t for the number of wooden deck tables and sun umbrellas outside, it could easily be mistaken for a large country home with its crisp, white paint and trim rectangle windows.

It even has a beautiful back garden that overlooks part of the River Calder, which can be seen calmly flowing under a bridge on Owler Ings Road.

Unknown to us, it also has a new restaurant above it called 47 Grains - which created some confusion for us and even the staff.

We walked into the bar at 7pm on a Saturday night when every seat in the house was taken and asked to order food, to which the barman asked: “From where?”

“Err...the restaurant, I guess,” I replied. What else was I supposed to say?

The barman went away, came back and told us there were no tables available in 47 Grains and suggested we might have a better chance of getting a table if we went upstairs and asked for ourselves.

Confused, we obliged and a waitress in 47 Grains advised us that the bar we had just came from was indeed what we were looking for.

So back down we went, just to be told that there were no tables there either - which we knew.

We were just about to walk out and head elsewhere when I asked if we could still get served food if we sat at an outside table, to which the answer was ‘yes’. So why weren’t we told that originally?

Eventually, we ordered - which wasn’t exactly an easy task either. I asked what type of broth or stock the homemade vegetable soup was made with and the reply I got was: “Err...it’s pre-made.” Well, I’d like to think so...

Some customers left so we nabbed their table and waited over 20 minutes for our starters to arrive.

First up was the soup of the day (£5), which turned out to be tomato, with crusty bread. It had a surprisingly bitter and lemon-y taste and I wasn’t too impressed. The bread was warm and soft, which was nice - except one roll that was rock hard.

The nachos (£4.50), which usually come as a main but we’d ordered them as a starter, arrived next.

As big fans of nachos, especially when they come with five bean chilli, we may have been predisposed to thinking this but they were definitely the highlight of the menu. Served with an excessive amount of melted cheese, salsa, guacamole and sour cream, the large bowl of crispy tortilla chips were not only delicious but also value for money.

Our mains were the garden vegetable pie (£10) and the halloumi burger (£9) but the sides were definitely the highlights.

The puff pastry pie had piping hot vegetables, which were mediocre, cooked in a slightly spicy tomato sauce. It was served with delicious creamy mash and garden peas. A highlight of this option was that it came with vegetarian gravy, which isn’t always available on other menus.

The halloumi burger was topped with chargrilled vegetables, such as aubergine and onions, and harissa mayo. It wasn’t the best and the vegetables had been sliced into chunks that were far too large. But the hand cut chips that came on the side - beautiful. Perhaps too salty for some, but they were the best I’d tasted in a long time.

Finally the desserts - we had to go up to the bar to ask for them to be brought out - were lovely. The warm chocolate brownie and the sticky toffee pudding were both soft and chewy (£6 each).

Overall, I’d say the food was hit and miss - some was amazing, some was mediocre. It could have gotten another star if it wasn’t for the poor customer service.

Millers Bar

47 Briggate, Brighouse, Huddersfield, HD6 1EB

Phone: 01484 968144

Website: www.themillersbar.co.uk

Opening hours: Bar opens at 11am to 11pm Monday to Thursday and 11am to midnight on Friday and Saturday. Food served from 12 noon to 8pm Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, bar opens from 12 noon to 6pm and food is served all day.

Children: Before 10pm.

Disabled access: Yes.

The bill: £43.00.

Would you go back? Yes.