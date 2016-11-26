The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You could certainly do a lot wurst for a night out in Huddersfield...

Revolution’s first ever festive bierkeller launched this week and has been met with a warm reception.

The bar and eaterie has turned its new terrace into a German beer garden inspired by Oktoberfest celebrations, with the merriment set to last through to the new year.

Sales manager Simone Doyle said: “The terrace has been really popular since it opened this time last year.

“Huddersfield hasn’t really had much in the way of German Christmas markets like Leeds and Manchester, so we thought we would channel that right here.

“It’s something a bit different for the customers.”

To go with a range of German beers, Revolution are also putting on a special menu which includes traditional sausages, mulled wine and festive cocktails.

The venue are also hosting live music each weekend from a local German-inspired brass band.

Simone added: “The reception has been fantastic, and depending on how it goes there may be a chance it continues through into January.

“The band really warmed up the crowds for a great night and got people standing up and sitting down to the music, just like they do in Germany.”

Revolution’s bierkeller is on every night and set to last until the end of December.