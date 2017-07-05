Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You heard it right – Huddersfield Roxy Ball Room is offering unlimited food and booze lunches.

For £20 per person you have 90 minutes to stuff yourself with small plates, burger and pizzas and other scrummy food.

And if that’s not enough there’s a bottomless supply of Amstel lager, cocktails and alcohol-free mocktails to wash it down.

General Manager Adam Lazenby said “What better way to spend an afternoon than to catch up with good friends over free flowing drinks?

“Our bottomless lunches bring the sociable Saturday vibe to Roxy from midday every week. Just don’t let the free flowing drinks spoil your A-Game... You’ll be needing that to beat your friends at pool after lunch.”

Book by emailing manager.huddersfield@roxyballroom.co.uk

Are there terms and conditions?

Obviously yes.

‘Bottomless Lunch’ is available every Saturday between 12pm and 6pm (last booking 4:30pm).

Customers may order one drink at a time.

The usual licensing rules apply which includes the possibility of being cut off it you’re clearly drunk.